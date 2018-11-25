Sam Darnold could be out until Week 14 for Jets

Sam Darnold could still be a couple weeks away from returning to the playing field for the New York Jets.

The rookie quarterback won't play Sunday because of a nagging foot injury, and a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport that Darnold likely won't be back until Week 14 against the Buffalo Bills.

There's still a chance he could play next week against the Tennessee Titans, but the Jets want to see how he does on the practice field and make sure he's completely healthy before putting him back under center.

The No. 3 overall pick hasn't played since suffering his foot injury during a Week 9 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Despite optimism that the injury wouldn't linger past the team's bye week, Darnold didn't practice all week and was ruled out by the Jets for Sunday's game against the Patriots. Josh McCown is starting Sunday for the Jets.

Darnold has struggled through growing pains in his rookie season, completing just 55 percent of his passes for 214.9 yards per game with 14 interceptions to 11 touchdowns and a 68.3 passer rating, worst in the NFL.