Injury roundup: Ravens' Alex Collins expected to play

Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins is expected to play against the Steelers on Sunday, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Collins missed a practice earlier in the week with a foot injury but practiced fully on Friday.

The third-year player out of Arkansas has rushed for 411 yards and scored seven touchdowns in 10 games this season.

Other injury news that Rapoport is reporting:

1. Denver Broncos cornerback Bradley Roby, who spent the week dealing with a concussion, is expected to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

2. Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham, dealing with not only a knee injury but also a broken thumb, is on track to play tonight against the Minnesota Vikings, barring any complications.

3. Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, listed as questionable with hamstring and knee injuries, is expected to play against the Arizona Cardinals.

4. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, limited with a knee injury and missing practice on Friday because of an illness, is set to play against the New York Jets. Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson, out since Nov. 11 with an ankle injury, is also expected to play.

5. Carolina Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith, questionable with a knee injury, is slated to play against the Seattle Seahawks. For Seattle, despite promoting wideout Keenan Reynolds as insurance, the Seahawks believe receiver Doug Baldwin (groin) has a good shot to play.

6. Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson, dealing with a knee injury for the last few weeks, is expected to return to the field against the Baltimore Ravens.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who injured his thumb in last week's loss, is listed as questionable but expected to play.