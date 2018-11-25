Injuries: Ravens RB Alex Collins won't play vs. Raiders

In a somewhat surprising development, Baltimore Ravens running back Alex Collins will not play against the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, a source tells NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Collins missed a practice earlier in the week with a foot injury but practiced fully on Friday.

The third-year player out of Arkansas has rushed for 411 yards and scored seven touchdowns in 10 games this season.

With Collins out, rookie Gus Edwards gets the start at running back in Baltimore.

Other injury news that Rapoport is reporting:

1. Denver Broncos cornerback Bradley Roby, who spent the week dealing with a concussion, is expected to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

2. Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham, dealing with not only a knee injury but also a broken thumb, is on track to play tonight against the Minnesota Vikings, barring any complications. Wide receiver Randall Cobb (hamstring) will be a game-time decision.

3. Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon, listed as questionable with hamstring and knee injuries, is expected to play against the Arizona Cardinals. Wide receiver Tyrell Williams (quadricep) will be a game-time decision.

4. New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, limited with a knee injury and missing practice on Friday because of an illness, is officially active for Sunday's game against the New York Jets. Tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle, back) and guard Shaq Mason (calf) also are playing. On the Jets, wide receiver Robby Anderson, out since Nov. 11 with an ankle injury, will be on the field, too.

5. Carolina Panthers wide receiver Torrey Smith, questionable with a knee injury, will play while teammate Devin Funchess (back) will not play against the Seattle Seahawks. For Seattle, despite promoting wideout Keenan Reynolds as insurance, the Seahawks believe receiver Doug Baldwin will play despite dealing with a groin injury.

6. Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson, dealing with a knee injury for the last few weeks, will return to the field against the Baltimore Ravens.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver DeSean Jackson, who injured his thumb in last week's loss, will play against the 49ers.

8. Cincinnati Bengals tackle Cordy Glenn (back), wide receiver A.J. Green (toe) and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (shoulder) won't play against the Cleveland Browns.

9. Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Rasul Douglas (knee, ankle) will play against the New York Giants.