Ezekiel Elliott's $21 TD donation leads to charity partnership

The last time Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott made news with The Salvation Army Kettle, he jumped into it. It was 2016, and Elliott's post-touchdown plunge against the Buccaneers led to a spike in donation.

History may repeat itself.

On Thursday, Dallas recorded its third straight win, ascended to first place in the NFC East, and it was highlighted by Elliott scoring a touchdown, taking $21 from a staffer, and dropping it in the red bucket.

According to the Cowboys, Elliott has reached an agreement with The Salvation Army, one that includes him matching every $21 gift to the Red Kettle Campaign. The Cowboys, who have long had a partnership with the organization, will match each gift for a total of $42,000 ($21,000 from Elliott and from the Cowboys).

"Two years ago when I jumped in there," Elliott said post-game, "there were a bunch of $21 donations to The Salvation Army. Hopefully that first $21 that I put in there today triggers a lot of donations for them."

On Thursday, after Elliott dropped in his money, he celebrated a late score by dumping quarterback Dak Prescott into the kettle to receive a 15-yard penalty.

"I think he just deserved to get in there, you know what I mean," Elliott said.

Owner Jerry Jones didn't seem to mind the penalty.

"Any fine coming I'll gladly add on to my credit," he stated.

In 2016, Elliott's leap spurred $250,000 in additional donations thanks to visits to give.salvationarmyusa.org, or shopzeke21.com.

A portion of all sales from shopzeke21.com will be donated to The Salvation Army, as well.

