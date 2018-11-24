NFL community reacts to college football's rivalries

Saturday of rivalry week was made for intense play and equally passionate reactions. It's no surprise then that NFL players past and present were in front of their screens to watch the action. We collected the best of their reaction.

My favorite Saturday of the year... rivalry week. Hello couch. â Jeff Faine (@Fainegba) November 24, 2018

Ohio State-Michigan

.@brandongraham55 i know this perpetual pain that you feel must be tough... Iâm hear for you if you need to talk to someone. Thatâs what real teammates do. If you need a hug, a new game plan, or some OSU gear Iâm here bro! I got you âï¿½ï¿½ keep your head up ï¿½ï¿½ #GoBucks !!! â Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) November 24, 2018

Letâs Go Blue! Thatâs a TD â Bruce Gradkowski (@bgradkowski5) November 24, 2018

Man, someone give that man a speeding ticket. â Cardale Jones (@Cardale7_) November 24, 2018

Iâm still seeing double from this season knowing that TCU was going punch for punch with this Ohio St team, then had the wheels fall off the rest of the year. â Marshall Newhouse (@MNewhouse73) November 24, 2018

OHIO â Nick Mangold (@nickmangold) November 24, 2018

lol yeahh, I canât see Michigan beating Ohio St no time soon...smh itâs so sad, itâs really not even a rivalry anymore... â Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) November 24, 2018

Im shocked right now about this OSU/Mich game. Michigan had been dominant defensively all year and got absolutely dominated today. They did not look like the team that I thought they were. Thought this was their year. OSU continues their dominance against UM â Corey Wootton (@CoreyWootton) November 24, 2018

Alabama-Auburn

Bama is giving Auburn way too many chances to hang around. Weâve seen how that story ends. Time to buckle down. #IronBowl2018 â Mike Johnson (@MPJohnson79) November 24, 2018