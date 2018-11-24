NFL community reacts to college football's rivalries

Saturday of rivalry week was made for intense play and equally passionate reactions. It's no surprise then that NFL players past and present were in front of their screens to watch the action. We collected the best of their reaction.
My favorite Saturday of the year... rivalry week. Hello couch.â Jeff Faine (@Fainegba) November 24, 2018
Ohio State-Michigan
.@brandongraham55 i know this perpetual pain that you feel must be tough... Iâm hear for you if you need to talk to someone. Thatâs what real teammates do. If you need a hug, a new game plan, or some OSU gear Iâm here bro! I got you âï¿½ï¿½ keep your head up ï¿½ï¿½ #GoBucks !!!â Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) November 24, 2018
Ohio State lil bro in that team team up north like Iâm doing @JabrillPeppers in this photoï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½#GoBucks! pic.twitter.com/vcG9yWoD2Yâ Denzel Ward (@denzelward) November 24, 2018
A 60 piece though ?â Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) November 24, 2018
OH-VER-RAT-TED âClap.....Clap.....CLAP CLAP CLAPââ Cardale Jones (@Cardale7_) November 24, 2018
#letsgobucks #iânotaboveanyonebottoâlineisiâanâvp #theohiostatevs#uâ #theshoe https://t.co/FDe1i71jbuâ Santonio Holâes Jr. (@ToneTime10) November 24, 2018
HAIL. pic.twitter.com/ovcMrrzVSVâ Chris Ogbonnaya (@ChrisOgbonnaya) November 24, 2018
I know The Shoe ROCKIN!!!!!â Cardale Jones (@Cardale7_) November 24, 2018
Letâs Go Blue! Thatâs a TDâ Bruce Gradkowski (@bgradkowski5) November 24, 2018
Man, someone give that man a speeding ticket.â Cardale Jones (@Cardale7_) November 24, 2018
Iâm still seeing double from this season knowing that TCU was going punch for punch with this Ohio St team, then had the wheels fall off the rest of the year.â Marshall Newhouse (@MNewhouse73) November 24, 2018
OHIOâ Nick Mangold (@nickmangold) November 24, 2018
Revenge tourï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/z3dYxfXIg5â Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) November 24, 2018
60... pic.twitter.com/sDra8E0Pvbâ Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) November 24, 2018
lol yeahh, I canât see Michigan beating Ohio St no time soon...smh itâs so sad, itâs really not even a rivalry anymore...â Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) November 24, 2018
Im shocked right now about this OSU/Mich game. Michigan had been dominant defensively all year and got absolutely dominated today. They did not look like the team that I thought they were. Thought this was their year. OSU continues their dominance against UMâ Corey Wootton (@CoreyWootton) November 24, 2018
Alabama-Auburn
Bama is giving Auburn way too many chances to hang around. Weâve seen how that story ends. Time to buckle down. #IronBowl2018â Mike Johnson (@MPJohnson79) November 24, 2018
Could've been more aggressive to end the half. Go no huddle with basic pass game and runs to see if you can spring one big. Play to win the game. #IronBowlâ Ben Obomanu (@obo87) November 24, 2018