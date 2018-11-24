Injuries: A.J. Green (toe) downgraded to doubtful

Saturday's news cycle isn't a good one for the Cincinnati Bengals.

A day after it appeared as if A.J. Green (toe) was at least somewhat likely to play, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Bengals star receiver has been downgraded to doubtful. The team's official site confirmed the status change later Saturday.

Green hasn't played since Week 8, and as expected, Cincinnati's offense has suffered in his absence. The Bengals have total just 381 passing yards combined between their last two games after breaking 210 in all but one of their previous eight games.

The change has been so drastic, Browns defensive back Damarious Randall made a bold statement about the Bengals' fortunes this week against Cleveland.

"If they don't have A.J. (Green) they're getting their ass beat," Randall said, via The Plain Dealer's Mary Kay Cabot.

Bengals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (shoulder) was also downgraded after Saturday's activities, while tackle Cordy Glenn (back) remains questionable.

Elsewhere in injury news Saturday:

1. The Baltimore Ravens activated cornerback Maurice Canady from injured r eserve and waived offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu in a corresponding move. Canady has been inactive since Week 2.

2. Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (calf) has been downgraded to out for their game against the Miami Dolphins.