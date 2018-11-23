NFL mourns death of Texans owner Bob McNair

It is with deep sadness that we announce Houston Texans Founder, Senior Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and philanthropist, Robert C. McNair passed away peacefully in Houston today with his loving wife, Janice, and his family by his side. pic.twitter.com/7J9PWoxKZvâ Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) November 23, 2018
Prayers to the McNair family ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ Thank you for all that you do. @HoustonTexansâ kyle fuller (@Cudi_K) November 23, 2018
Our hearts are with the McNair family and the entire @HoustonTexans organization. https://t.co/3b0qJrgR7tâ Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 24, 2018
We are saddened to learn of the passing of Bob McNair. We will never forget how gracious he was to us as we transitioned into ownership of the Bills. On behalf of the Bills we extend our deepest condolences to the McNair family, the Houston Texans and their fans.â Kim Pegula (@KimPegula) November 24, 2018
I will forever be grateful to Mr. McNair for believing in me and caring about me as player and a person. It was an honor to know him and witness all that he did to give back to our community. My thoughts are with Mrs. McNair, Cal and the entire McNair family. pic.twitter.com/ZprOF5iLOiâ Brian Cushing (@briancushing56) November 24, 2018