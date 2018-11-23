Rob Gronkowski 'good to go' for Sunday vs. Jets

Rob Gronkowski is ready to party at MetLife Stadium.

After missing the past the past two games before the bye week and three of the past four tilts, Gronk declared himself ready to face the New York Jets.

"Good to go. Excited to be back out there on Sundays," he said. "I'm excited to be back out there, and I'll be ready to roll."

The news is expected after the Patriots gave the tight end three weeks to rest his back and ankle injuries.

Gronk said he's not concerned about the chronic back issue flaring up again.

"I'm not worried. I feel good. I'm just ready for Sunday," he said.

The Patriots missed Gronk's ability to draw defenders the past two weeks. His absence in the Week 10 loss in Tennessee was stark, as the Patriots struggled to move the ball with regularity. His return should aid New England's aerial attack and provide a big boost in the red zone against a Jets team that is on a collision course with a top 5 draft pick.