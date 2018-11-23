Jerry Jones: Amari Cooper 'making bid for his cash'

Basking in the glory of a Thanksgiving victory over a division rival, Jerry Jones is already thinking about handing out his money.

"Amari [Cooper] looks like he's making a bid for his cash,'' the Dallas Cowboys owner said after Thursday's 31-23 win over the Washington Redskins, via The Dallas Morning News.

The Cowboys traded a first-round pick for Cooper before the trade deadline. With one more year at around $13 million on his contract, the Cowboys immediately let it be known they were looking to extend the former No. 4 overall pick beyond his current deal.

The price tag seems to be going up by the week.

Cooper's arrival has given Dak Prescott a go-to target and allowed the Cowboys to play more three-receiver sets, which has aided Ezekiel Elliott and the running game.

On Thursday, the former Pro Bowl receiver was the player of the game, taking two passes for long touchdowns, including a 90-yarder that blew the game open. Beyond the TDs, Cooper was a third-down chain mover, giving Prescott a reliable target who can generate separations in key spots.

In four games with the Cowboys, Cooper has earned 22 catches for 349 yards and three touchdowns.

The 24-year-old receiver said after the game he's out to prove Jones and the Cowboys right for having faith he could live up to the high price tag shelled out to acquire his services.

"I don't want to prove the Raiders wrong, I just want to prove the Cowboys right -- that they traded for me and I'm going to be a good player for them," he said, via the team's official website.

Despite the high cost, the Cooper trade looks like a win for the streaking Cowboys, who sit as the favorite to take the NFC East with five games to play.

If Cooper's play continues to thrive in Dallas, he'll be in for a whopping new contract. One that Jones is already preparing to pay.