Redskins' Trent Williams goes to hospital after game

Washington Redskins left tackle Trent Williams was taken to a hospital for precautionary reasons Thursday night after their loss to the Dallas Cowboys, according to The Associated Press.

Williams left Thursday's game briefly with a chest injury, but returned with 6:47 left in the third and played the rest of the game, finishing with a participation mark of 98.4 percent of Washington's offensive plays, per Next Gen Stats.

Williams had missed the previous three weeks due to an unrelated injury, but returned for the Thanksgiving Day game. Coach Jay Gruden didn't mention Williams in the postgame injury update with media members.