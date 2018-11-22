Aaron Rodgers sees 'young self' in Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes' meteoric ascension into the realm of quarterback elitehood has been fun to watch and a magnet for comparisons.

Aaron Rodgers is the latest to weigh in on what he sees when he watches the Kansas City Chiefs wunderkind flinging bombs.

"I don't want to disrespect him with this, but I see a lot of my young self in him," Rodgers told Zach Kruse of the USA Today Sports Media Group. "He rolls around, runs around, makes plays. He has a big arm. He's talented. Plays with a great swagger. He's fun to watch."

Rodgers might be underselling Mahomes a little bit there -- the Chiefs' signal-caller is easily surpassing many of the marks Rodgers had during his first full season under center in 2008. Through 11 games, Mahomes has passed for 3,628 yards and an amazing 36 touchdowns as part of the league's 2018 offensive revolution. Despite being on the losing side of an instant classic of a game against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday, Mahomes became the only player since 1950 to have two six-TD performances in his first 12 NFL games.

Still, Rodgers' stellar 2008 season quickly made him a known quantity outside the NFL -- a reputation enhanced two years later when he guided Green Bay to a Super Bowl title.

While it remains to be seen if Mahomes can sustain the year-to-year success that's made Rodgers one of the greatest quarterbacks of his generation, it can't hurt to be drawing comparisons to the Packers QB, even it comes from Rodgers.