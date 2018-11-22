Bears feast on Matt Stafford, Lions on Thanksgiving

1. No Mitchell Trubisky proved no problem for the Bears in the second matchup against the Lions in 11 days. Backup quarterback Chase Daniel stepped in for his third career start and completed an efficient 27 of 37 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions.

Daniel's familiarity with head coach Matt Nagy's offensive scheme allowed the signal-caller to quickly settle in and connect with eight different receivers. And for the most part, Daniel made good decisions and managed the game well by taking what the defense gave him and picking his spots to throw it deep. His best pass came on a 14-yard touchdown pass to running back Tarik Cohen out of the backfield. Cohen easily beat cornerback Nevin Lawson and Daniel dropped the ball inside with touch where Cohen could haul it in as he crossed the goal line. The Bears backup quarterback even caught an 8-yard pass.

Should Trubisky's right shoulder injury keep him out of Week 13's game against the New York Giants, the Bears are in a good place if Daniel needs to start again.

Thursday's victory extended the Bears' winning streak to five games and the team improved to 8-3 on the season following the two-game sweep against their divisional foe.

2. With Daniel playing clean football, the Bears defense complemented him well by holding the Lions offense in check for most of the game. The Lions actually outgained the Bears in total net yards of offense (333-264), but Detroit couldn't overcome costly mistakes against one of the league's best defensive units.

As a team, the Bears totaled two sacks and four quarterback hits. The Bears then flexed their muscles by securing two game-changing turnovers in a 4:53 span late in the fourth quarter. The first came with the game tied at 16 and the Lions lining up for a first-down play. At the snap, safety Eddie Jackson read the play perfectly and jumped Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford's pass to pick it off and return it 41 yards for a touchdown. The second interception occurred late in the fourth quarter with the Lions driving for a potential game-tying scenario. Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller, however, picked off Stafford in the end zone.

3. The Lions were without two big weapons on offense in rookie running back Kerryon Johnson (knee) and wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (knee), and it appeared to affect the play calling. The Lions played conservatively through the first half, and Stafford completed 17 of 23 passes for 92 yards, averaging a paltry 4 yards per pass, through the team's first seven possessions of the game.

With the Lions trailing 9-7 midway through the third quarter, Stafford began to push down the field midway and connected with wide receiver Kenny Golladay for 43 yards to set up running back LeGarrette Blount's second touchdown run.

Stafford finished the game completing 28 of 38 passes for 236 yards, but made mistakes at the worst times with the pick-six and the game-sealing interception. The loss dropped the Lions to 4-7 on the season and entrenched in last place in the NFC North.