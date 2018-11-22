Packers' Jimmy Graham (knee, thumb) back at practice

The Green Bay Packers appear to have good news on tight end Jimmy Graham.

A day after not practicing, Graham (knee, thumb) was on the field Thursday during the portion open to the media, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reported.

According to Tolentino, Graham caught passes from quarterback Aaron Rodgers during drills.

The 31-year-old All-Pro was listed as a limited participant in the offical injury report.

Graham suffered a fractured thumb in Week 11 and was unable to finish the game against the Seattle Seahawks.

If Graham can't play Week 12's game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football, the Packers have tight ends Lance Kendricks, Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan in reserve.