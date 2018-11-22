Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) sits out vs. Lions

The Chicago Bears played twithout starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky during Thursday's 23-16 win over the Detroit Lions.

Trubisky was officially inactive because of a shoulder injury he sustained in Week 11's win over the Vikings.

Backup signal-caller Chase Daniel got the start.

The short week of preparations also played a role in the decision, as NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport noted Trubisky could probably play if this were a Sunday game.

The Bears conducted a walkthrough practice Wednesday and officially listed Trubisky, who was estimated as not practicing, as doubtful to play.