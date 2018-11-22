Injury roundup: Marvin Jones may be back Week 13

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones, out last week and today with a bone bruise in his knee, has a chance to return and play against the Los Angeles Rams on Dec. 2, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

In nine games this season, Jones has 35 receptions for 508 yards and has scored five touchdowns.

The Lions (4-6) play host to the first-place Bears (7-3) today.

Other injury updates from Rapoport:

1. Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (shoulder) is out against the Lions, but the Bears expect him back next weekend against the New York Giants. However, if he can't go, backup Chase Daniel will be ready. The former Missouri product has known since Monday that he would be starting against the Lions.

2. New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (toe) is expected to play tonight against the Atlanta Falcons. Davenport has four sacks this season and last played in Week 8.