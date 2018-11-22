NFL players celebrate Thanksgiving on social media

Happy Thanksgiving, football fans! As we settle down for a day of food, family and football, so are NFL players, those playing in Thursday's slate of games and those celebrating the festivities with their families.

Family. Friends. Food. And FOOTBALL!



From our family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/yadCZ291ZV â NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2018

Wishing everyone a Happy Thanksgiving!ï¿½ï¿½ We all have something to be grateful for, not only today but everyday! #Respect â James Jones (@89JonesNTAF) November 22, 2018

HAPPY THANKSGIVING!!!!!!

If you woke up this morning, you already have something to be thankful for!!! â Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 22, 2018

Much to be thankful for. Always good to step back and appreciate all that God has blessed you with. Have a great Thanksgiving everybody! EAT UP! â Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) November 22, 2018

Happy THANKSGIVING everyone..... Alot to be thankful for. Give someone a hug today and tell them how grateful you are to have them in your life.... â Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) November 22, 2018

Thankful for many blessings! Have a wonderful day! â Devin Funchess (@D_FUNCH) November 22, 2018

View this post on Instagram Thankful for these beautiful blessings.. forever my ladies A post shared by Sterling Shepard (@sterl_shep3) on Nov 22, 2018 at 4:08am PST

#HappyThanksgiving ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½! Work on intentionally focusing on all that youâre thankful for so you donât get caught up having feelings of lack. I know we wish some things were different, but be careful what you wish for. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ #Grateful â D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) November 22, 2018

Happy Thanksgiving! Please Focus on all the things that u have to be thankful for starting with LIFE Itself then go thru your file cabinet of your journey an recognize just how Blessed u are. #Truth â Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) November 22, 2018