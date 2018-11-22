NFL players celebrate Thanksgiving on social media

Happy Thanksgiving, football fans! As we settle down for a day of food, family and football, so are NFL players, those playing in Thursday's slate of games and those celebrating the festivities with their families.
Family. Friends. Food. And FOOTBALL!â NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2018
From our family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/yadCZ291ZV
Happy Thanksgiving to everyone!â Malcolm Jenkins (@MalcolmJenkins) November 22, 2018
Take the time to reflect on what youâre grateful for ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/OxyOgBTv53
Wishing everyone a Happy Thanksgiving!ï¿½ï¿½ We all have something to be grateful for, not only today but everyday! #Respectâ James Jones (@89JonesNTAF) November 22, 2018
HAPPY THANKSGIVING!!!!!!â Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 22, 2018
If you woke up this morning, you already have something to be thankful for!!!
Much to be thankful for. Always good to step back and appreciate all that God has blessed you with. Have a great Thanksgiving everybody! EAT UP!â Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) November 22, 2018
Happy THANKSGIVING everyone..... Alot to be thankful for. Give someone a hug today and tell them how grateful you are to have them in your life....â Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) November 22, 2018
Iâve got a lot to be THANKFUL for this year! Happy Thanksgiving from the Scherffâs! pic.twitter.com/XD3UjT0NiRâ Brandon Scherff (@bscherff68) November 22, 2018
Thankful for many blessings! Have a wonderful day!â Devin Funchess (@D_FUNCH) November 22, 2018
View this post on Instagram
#HappyThanksgiving ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½! Work on intentionally focusing on all that youâre thankful for so you donât get caught up having feelings of lack. I know we wish some things were different, but be careful what you wish for. ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ #Gratefulâ D-Ware (@DeMarcusWare) November 22, 2018
Happy Thanksgiving! Please Focus on all the things that u have to be thankful for starting with LIFE Itself then go thru your file cabinet of your journey an recognize just how Blessed u are. #Truthâ Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) November 22, 2018
We all have so much to be thankful for!! Happy Thanksgiving to my family, friends, loved ones, and most importantly the #RavensFlockâ Pat Ricard (@PRic508) November 22, 2018
#HappyThanksgiving from our #DallasCowboys family to yours! pic.twitter.com/2bRHxZMTH4â Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) November 22, 2018
Wishing you and your family a very #HappyThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/u9ap65Uv8aâ #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) November 22, 2018
#HappyThanksgiving #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/nbhYsMnupIâ Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 22, 2018
From our family to yours... #HappyThanksgiving! ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/t74SaQwmacâ Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 22, 2018
Wishing you and your family a very #HappyThanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/Z61ST7CkBTâ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 22, 2018
Happy #Thanksgiving #Lions fans!â Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 22, 2018
From our family to yours. #OnePride pic.twitter.com/c6LpAu5zqE
Happy Thanksgiving, #Vikings fans! pic.twitter.com/cuEhpRFLBhâ Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) November 22, 2018
Happy #Thanksgiving from our family to yours! pic.twitter.com/XIbXrSCL53â Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) November 22, 2018
Family. Food. Football.â Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 22, 2018
Happy Thanksgiving! #InBrotherhood pic.twitter.com/iSGaG9dvHr
Candied yams, ham, lamb & clams.â New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 22, 2018
A few unusual favorites for #Patriots players this Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/SN5wmXjBD6
Happy #Thanksgiving to all the Titans fans! #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/ZbAm4OuKG0â Tennessee Titans (@Titans) November 22, 2018
We're ready to get out there with the fam. #OnePride#FootballIsFamily | #Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/Jh4UFgCnYCâ Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 22, 2018
From our family to yours, #HappyThanksgiving.#DaBears pic.twitter.com/frCmmpnOYjâ Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 22, 2018
#HappyThanksgiving from the New York Football Giants! ï¿½ï¿½ pic.twitter.com/BpEWmwB2Vqâ New York Giants (@Giants) November 22, 2018
Happy Thanksgiving from the Cincinnati #Bengals! ï¿½ï¿½ #SeizeTheDEY pic.twitter.com/Ld7HfbizCGâ Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 22, 2018
Happy #Thanksgiving from our family to yours, #BroncosCountry! pic.twitter.com/dF85ZpGmrBâ Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 22, 2018
Happy #Thanksgiving from our family to yours! pic.twitter.com/91FkcHl5XWâ Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) November 22, 2018
Happy Thanksgiving, #ChiefsKingdom! pic.twitter.com/vbgcER5GNYâ Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 22, 2018
#HappyThanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/SsI2NcpYftâ San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) November 22, 2018