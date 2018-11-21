NFL Fantasy Live Podcast: T.G.I.W12

Marcas Grant and Michael Fabiano are in the studio on a Wednesday ahead of Thanksgiving to preview everything fantasy football for Week 12! The guys start with the biggest breaking news of the week, such as Rams RB Todd Gurley injuring his ankle and the Buccaneers placing O.J. Howard on injured reserve (3:56). Next, Marcas and Fabs give their Week 12 fantasy football preview for every game (7:50). Then, Eddie Spaghetti gives his 'Delirious Pick' of the week (50:58). Lastly, the group says what they're thankful for this year (52:30).

Listen to the podcast below: