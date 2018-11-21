DDFP: Week 12 Picks & Reggie Bush on the "Bush Push"

Dave Dameshek is joined in Studio 66 by Eddie Spaghetti and Martin Weiss for a special pre-Thanksgiving DDFP. Shek and Spaghetti recap their time at the LA Coliseum for the instant classic Monday Night Football game between the Chiefs and Rams (2:15). Next, we hear from Shek and Maurice Jones-Drew who kibitzed about Shek attending the USC vs UCLA game and the Steelers come from behind win over the Jaguars (9:01). Then, Martin brings up how the NFC East is such a fascinating division because no one seems to want to win it (24:37). The guys then make their Week 12 Red Challenge Flag Picks (33:55). Finally, we hear from Reggie Bush who tells Shek his memories from that famous 2005 USC at Notre Dame game (48:12).

Listen to the podcast below: