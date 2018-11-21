Jets QB Sam Darnold (foot) does not practice again

Sam Darnold was dressed in a jersey at practice Wednesday but did not participate with teammates.

The New York Jets quarterback caused a bit of a stir early at practice when he donned a helmet and joined teammates for stretching drills for the first time since injuring his foot. Alas, the rookie quarterback was officially a DNP.

Darnold hasn't practiced since injuring the foot in a Week 9 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The No. 3 overall pick sat out the Jets' Week 10 blowout loss.

Darnold shed the walking boot after the team's bye week, but remaining out of practice isn't a great sign for his availability ahead of the Jets' tilt with the New England Patriots this week.

"He's getting better. He's progressing along," Jets coach Todd Bowles said regarding whether Darnold will be ready to go on Sunday. "We'll see how he is by Friday."

The first-round pick has struggled through growing pains in his rookie season, completing just 55 percent of his passes for 214.9 yards per game with 14 interceptions to 11 touchdowns and a 68.3 passer rating, worst in the NFL.

If Darnold can't go Sunday, Josh McCown will make his second start of the season.