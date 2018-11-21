Aaron Rodgers donating $1M to fire relief efforts

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn't sitting on the sidelines as recovery efforts begin after two wildfires spread across California.

Rodgers, a native of Chico, California, took to social media Wednesday morning and announced he is donating $1 million to assist the relief process.

"As many of you know, the California wildfires have devastated countless communities," Rodgers said in a video posted on Twitter. "In Northern California, where I was born and raised, the city of Paradise burned to the ground, and many of the residents that got out are now displaced in my hometown of Chico and across the north state.

"I personally reached out to my friends and the mayor of Chico to find out how to be of the most help, and raising money for both immediate needs and the long-term recovery is what's needed most right now. This is why I'm partnering with the North Valley Community Foundation and donating $1 million to help with recovery and eventual rebuild of these communities."

Rodgers added his long-time partner, State Farm, will donate $1 up to $1 million through the State Farm Neighborhood of Good program for every retweet of Rodgers' original tweet until midnight ET on Sunday, Nov. 25. Rodgers asked that the hashtag #retweet4good on every retweet.

Please take a minute to watch this and if you can, take a few seconds to retweet this using the #retweet4good

All the money goes to a great organization for the immediate needs and the recovery efforts for the #CampFireParadise

Thank you ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ #ButteStrong #payitforward pic.twitter.com/iQjMbUIHcI â Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) November 21, 2018

As of Tuesday evening, the wildfires affected an area up to 400 square miles and are responsible for 84 deaths with 870 missing people, according to ABC News.

More information on Rodgers' initiative to help the affected areas can be found at www.nvcf.org/aaronrodgersfund.