Samson Ebukam, Saquon Barkley among Players of the Week

A standout defensive performance in one of the NFL's most memorable games and a pair of impressive offensive efforts helped a trio of players earn spots among the NFL Players of the Week for Week 11 of the 2018 season.

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Samson Ebukam is the NFC Defensive Player of the Week after scoring two touchdowns off turnovers in an epic, 54-51 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night. Ebukam returned a fumble off an Aaron Donald strip-sack for his first touchdown before scoring on a pick-six later in the game. He also contributed to an interception by teammate Marcus Peters late in the closing minutes when he hit Mahomes' arm while he was throwing.

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller is the AFC Defensive Player of the Week. Miller helped ignite the Broncos' 23-22 comeback over the Los Angeles Chargers with a key interception in the third quarter. He returned the pick 42 yards to set up a touchdown run by Royce Freeman three plays later, cutting the Chargers' lead to five points as Denver rallied in the fourth quarter.

New York Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley is the NFC Offensive Player of the Week. The dual-threat offensive menace had a huge game in Big Blue's 38-35 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leading an offensive charge that helped the Giants jump out to a 24-7 lead. He finished the game with 142 yards rushing and two touchdowns. He also caught two passes for 10 yards and a TD.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck is the AFC Offensive Player of the Week. Luck dominated in a 38-10 win over the Tennessee Titans, connecting on 23 of 29 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns en route to posting a 143.8 passer rating.

Chicago Bears kicker Cody Parkey is the NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Parkey kicked three field goals in Chicago's 25-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings, including a 48-yarder in the closing minutes to help pad the Bears' lead.

Oakland Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson is the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Carlson drilled a 35-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Raiders to a 23-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Carlson hit all three of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries.