Broncos release veteran CB Adam 'Pacman' Jones

Pacman's game in Denver is over.

The Broncos released 14-year veteran cornerback Adam Jones on Tuesday after he appeared in just seven games with the organization. Jones signed with Denver in late August and started two games in September, but his playing time had waned in recent weeks.

He posted one interception and nine tackles for the Broncos, and he occasionally served as a kick returner.

At 35 years old, Jones might have a hard time finding another team, although he's done some of his best work in his 30s. Jones made his lone Pro Bowl in 2015 and was an All-Pro in 2014, both seasons coming during an eight-year stint with the Cincinnati Bengals.