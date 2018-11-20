Malcolm Jenkins calls out Eagles' demeanor in loss

Malcolm Jenkins was caught gesturing towards Sean Payton on the sideline during the Philadelphia Eagles' humiliating blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints.

On Tuesday, the safety directed his anger toward his own team, questioning teammates' demeanor during the loss. Jenkins said it's one thing to get beat while fighting back, but another to submit to the pounding.

"It was just embarrassing, quite frankly," Jenkins said in the Eagles locker room, per ESPN.com. "It was one of those things that I didn't feel like as a team we had a lot of fight. I'd rather get thrown out of a game then just lay down and take it. And it was a ton of frustrations. One being obviously me going back to New Orleans. That's a game that meant a lot to me. But just the demeanor of the team really bothered me, and then just the frustrations of having guys that you work hard with and spend a lot of time with get injured. It's just a rough day overall, but at this point in time we need to figure out some things about ourselves."

The Eagles faltered in every phase in the 48-7 loss to the Saints, the largest margin of defeat ever by a reigning Super Bowl champion.

The defense again got torched through the air while putting little pressure on Drew Brees. And the offense was a rudderless cart careening down the causeway in Carson Wentz's worst game of the season.

Philly isn't completely out of the soft NFC East race yet, but it's getting dark fast. With four division games still to play, Jenkins knows the Eagles need to turn around their own fortunes in a hurry.