Rams outlast Chiefs in high-scoring instant classic

The Game of the Year lived up the billing, and then some. In the highest-scoring game in Monday Night Football history and the third highest-scoring game in league history, the Los Angeles Rams (10-1) needed two late Patrick Mahomes interceptions to hold on to top the Kansas City Chiefs (9-2), 54-51, to close out Week 11. Here's what we learned

1. Where to begin with this juggernaut of a game? Moved from Mexico City to Los Angeles on a week's notice, this unforgettable meeting between two brilliant offensive minds, two rising quarterbacks and two transcendent teams might as well have been played on the red-hot surface of the sun. This instant classic saw 1,001 total yards, 105 combined points, 56 first downs, 10 passing touchdowns and four lead changes in a 35-point fourth quarter. Oh, the thrill of it all.

After a back-and-forth slugfest in the first three quarters, the Rams and Chiefs continued to trade blows in the dramatic final frame. Kansas City took a four-point lead after following a record-setting Tyreek Hill touchdown reception with a strip-sack fumble return. L.A. responded with a 90-second touchdown drive. Kansas City bounced back three minutes later with a lead-changing touchdown drive of its own. Within 58 seconds, the Rams were back up by three points, thanks to a game-winning 40-yard sideline strike from Jared Goff to Gerald Everett of all people, who tiptoed down the sideline to put L.A. up for good.

2. Samson Ebukam was in the right place at the right time on Monday night. The second-year linebacker found the end zone twice, first after recovering the first of Aaron Donald's two strip sacks and then after picking off a lazy dump-down from Mahomes in K.C. territory. Ebukam is just the second player over the last 10 seasons to record a pick-six and a fumble-recovery touchdown in the same game (Bears safety Eddie Jackson, Week 7, 2017). But he saved his most important pass rushes for last. With the Chiefs driving to tie or win the game deep in the fourth quarter, Ebukam beat Travis Kelce, who was blocking on an island, to hit Mahomes and force Marcus Peters' game-sealing downfield pick. Ebukam added another pivotal rush on K.C.'s final play, flushing Mahomes out of the pocket and forcing the young QB to throw his third and final interception. L.A. had been looking for a pass rush all season and traded for Dante Fowler to fill that need. Perhaps Ebukam was the solution all along.

3. Kansas City took advantage of Los Angeles' deficiencies in the secondary with immense pleasure, and the main beneficiary, to no one's surprise, was Tyreek Hill. Hill burned the Rams defensive backs for a career-high 215 yards, two touchdowns and five plays of at least 20 yards, including a fourth-quarter 73-yard TD bomb. In hauling in that critical score, Hill became the third player in NFL history with 15 touchdowns of 50-plus yards before turning 25 years old. The speed demon made 30-year-old Sam Shields look like 50-year-old Sam Shields on multiple occasions. On this night, as with most other afternoons, Hill was unguardable and continued to establish himself as an upper-echelon receiver in the realm of Antonio Brown, DeAndre Hopkins, Adam Thielen and Michael Thomas.

4. Twenty-four hours after we all went gaga over Khalil Mack sashaying through the Vikings' offensive line, Aaron Donald one-upped his fellow Defensive Player of the Year candidate. Donald forced two fumbles by bullying Browns castoff Cameron Erving at left guard and strip-sacking Patrick Mahomes, including a first-half forced fumble that went for six. The $135 million man upped his league-leading season sack total to 14.5 and is on pace for a career-high 21 QB takedowns. It's a two-man race for DPOY between Donald and Mack. Lucky for us, they'll be on the same field when the Rams visit Chicago in Week 14.

5. When Kansas City did muster stops on defense (six by my amateur count), it was thanks to the front seven and prominently defensive tackle Chris Jones. The bulging and burgeoning defensive tackle wreaked havoc in the backfield, sacking Goff twice and hitting him four times. Eventually the outside pass rush from Dee Ford and Justin Houston got home, with the latter forcing the lead-changing strip sack of Goff that landed in the hands of Allen Bailey. The Chiefs secondary is the most unreliable unit on Kansas City's roster, particularly at cornerback. Not to pick on any defensive back in particular, but Orlando Scandrick was victimized by penalties during the Rams' early romps and dropped what could have been a game-winning interception on Los Angeles' game-winning drive. A consistent pass rush from Houston, Ford and Jones will prove pivotal to K.C. avoiding an early exit in January.

