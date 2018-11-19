NFL players react to Rams' epic victory over Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams squared off in a no-holds barred scoring frenzy that embedded itself into the annals of the NFL's greatest games.
Here's how the NFL world reacted to the Rams' 54-51 victory over the Chiefs, the highest scoring game in the 773-game history of Monday Night Football.
Well this game is crazy!!! Haymakers after haymakers!!â David BRUTON JR. (@D_Brut30) November 20, 2018
This Game is BANANAS!!!â *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) November 20, 2018
At this point, I just wanna see somebody make a big play on defense. Too much offense for me lolâ Daxton Swanson (@DSwan7) November 20, 2018
Crazy game!.. run it upâ jairus byrd (@jairusbyrd) November 20, 2018
Wouldnât mind seeing a rematch of these two teams in the Super Bowlâ Eddie Royal (@EddieRoyalWR) November 20, 2018
This is insaneâ Nate Hairston (@Finessinxv) November 20, 2018
Man this game is seriously crazy ï¿½ï¿½â Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 20, 2018
Real life Madden!!!
Wow, that definitely was the game of the year!! #LARvsKCâ Deon C. (@cainera1_) November 20, 2018
Sheesh them boys went crazy tonightâ Bené Benwikere (@TUoffTOz) November 20, 2018
10Rec -215yds 2TDsâ Albert Wilson II (@iThinkIsee12) November 20, 2018
OH MY !! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ @cheetah âï¿½ï¿½âï¿½ï¿½
That was totally worth staying up for. Amazing game!â Eric Winston (@ericwinston) November 20, 2018
Wow great gameï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½!!!â Andre Smith (@BigSmitty71) November 20, 2018
Greatest game EVER ï¿½ï¿½â Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) November 20, 2018
Unreal game!â Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) November 20, 2018
Peters!!! ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ yeah @marcuspeters tell em donât act surprised ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â Anthony Dixon (@Boobie24Dixon) November 20, 2018
Eubkam definitely NFC defensive player of the week.â Leger Douzable (@LegerDouzable) November 20, 2018
Happy For Shawn Mcvay! Keep going ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½ï¿½â *Joshua R. Norman (@J_No24) November 20, 2018