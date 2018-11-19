Around the NFL  

 

 

NFL players react to Rams' epic victory over Chiefs

Print
  • By Around The NFL staff NFL.com
More Columns >

The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams squared off in a no-holds barred scoring frenzy that embedded itself into the annals of the NFL's greatest games.

Here's how the NFL world reacted to the Rams' 54-51 victory over the Chiefs, the highest scoring game in the 773-game history of Monday Night Football.

Print
"Rams outlast Chiefs in high-scoring instant c..."
300x100 Perfect Challenge promo