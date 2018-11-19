Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins sees limited time in return

The Kansas City Chiefs had their full arsenal of receiving options available for Monday night's matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

Wide receiver Sammy Watkins started against Los Angeles after being listed as questionable with a foot injury. Watkins was limited in practice Thursday, but did not practice on Friday.

However, he didn't see much playing time in the Chiefs' 54-51 loss to the Rams. He caught only one pass for four yards. After the game, coach Andy Reid said Watkins foot was still bothering him but stressed the wideout didn't suffer a setback.

Watkins missed Kansas City's Week 10 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The former Rams receiver is third on the Chiefs with 39 receptions on 54 targets for 515 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

To no surprise, veteran safety Eric Berry, listed as doubtful coming into this prime-time clash, was inactive ... again. Berry has not played in a game this season.

Joining Berry on the Chiefs inactive list were center Mitch Morse, wide receiver Gehrig Dieter, running back Darrel Williams, offensive lineman Kahlil McKenzie, defensive lineman Justin Hamilton and tight end Deon Yelder.

On the other sideline, Rams return man Pharoh Cooper was active and he resumed kick-returning duties on Monday. Cooper was officially activated from injured reserve earlier Monday morning after missing L.A.'s first 10 games with an ankle injury.