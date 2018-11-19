GIFs that help explain Week 11: Saints marching to Super Bowl?

Every game during the NFL season tells a story. GIFs -- pronounced "gifs", "jifs" or "gee-oafs" -- can do the same thing. Let's explain the world of Week 11 through GIFs.

This is how I imagine it must look for an opposing defense when the Saints run a play this season. After another insane performance by Drew Brees in Sunday's wipeout of the Eagles (hand No. 9 the MVP right now), it is absolutely fair to start talking about this Saints offense in the same breath as the '13 Broncos, '07 Patriots, '00 Rams and '98 Vikings. This is a ruthless Saints attack -- Brees' perfect 4th-and-7 strike to Alvin Kamara for a 38-yard touchdown was a devastating bit of dunking on the defending champs. Here's Malcolm Jenkins, the former Saints defensive back who was tasked with covering Kamara on the play:

The score was 38-7 when Brees dropped back to pass! Perhaps sensing he could catch some postgame heat, Sean Payton called off the dogs after that, kicking a mercy field goal on the goal line before pulling Brees in the fourth quarter. The Rams are damn good, but consider it an upset if the road to the Super Bowl in the NFC doesn't go through the Superdome.

In related news, who would have guessed the Eagles would be cooked before Thanksgiving turkeys this year? The Super Bowl hangover is real, people.

Are you taking the Chicago Bears seriously yet? The NFC North leaders moved to 7-3 with a convincing win over the Vikings on Sunday night. You could say this was the first statement win of the season for Chicago, which has had a very accommodating schedule in 2018. The Vikings were a legit test, and the Bears held the Minnesota offense to just 268 total yards ... and that's counting the largely inconsequential yardage generated during a Vikings garbage score in the final minutes. You still want to see some more consistency from Mitchell Trubisky (he was not good in the second half on Sunday), but this is a team to watch when you're looking for Super Bowl dark horses.

The most original group touchdown celebration of the week goes to the Cincinnati Bengals and lead pianist, Joe Mixon. I like the true-to-football philosophy tucked in here, too. There's Mixon the running back soaking up the glory as he tickles the imaginary ivories. And the "bench" he sits on as he performs? Just his center, Billy Price. Offensive linemen forever handle the grunt work.

Yep, I think that about sums up the Jacksonville Jaguars' 2018 season. What a mess. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey had his first-career two-interception game on Sunday, but the formerly grand Jags D yacked up a 16-0 second-half lead in a crushing 20-16 loss to the rival Steelers. This came on the same day a mysterious report surfaced about the possibility of Jacksonville trading Ramsey in the offseason. Is the window already closed in DUVVVAAAAAAALLLL?

It's been a really great season of Jerry Jones owner's box cutaway shots. It's kind of like when your favorite prestige television drama hits a season-long lull then bounces back with a vengeance a year later. Above might qualify as the greatest cliffhanger since "Who shot J.R.?" The question America is dying to know: Who cleaned Jerrah's glasses?

We probably shouldn't make too much of the Chargers' upset loss to the Broncos at home -- L.A. had won six straight games prior to this setback, after all -- but longtime Bolts fans (you guys are still out there, right?) no doubt got a nasty case of deja vu. This was your classic Chargers collapse: Costly Philip Rivers interceptions, a ton of penalties, a missed extra point and a complete inability to close out an inferior opponent. "No, I don't think [the Broncos] played well at all," Keenan Allen said after the loss. "We dominated the game. Turnovers, we gave them some points and that's what happened. They suck." You started to get the feeling that this was a different Chargers team. Perhaps it is ... but Sunday should raise antennas.

Speaking of Allen and the Chargers, the star wideout scored a touchdown Sunday, celebrated with home fans seated near the end zone and was handed a fan's custom Chargers championship belt. You're telling me he's not going to put that sucker on? Of course he is -- as he should have! That's cool and fun! For reasons that boggle the mind, Allen was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. Officials shouldn't even be paying attention during this type of harmless fun. I'm taking this directly to the Competition Committee.

Yes, this is largely inconsequential, but I've never seen a football player sneeze in the middle of a game before. It is funnier than I would have predicted.

Until next week.

