Michael Gallup away from Cowboys after brother's suicide

Dallas Cowboys rookie receiver Michael Gallup is away from the team after being told following a victory in Atlanta that his brother had died by suicide.

Coach Jason Garrett said on his radio show Monday that Gallup received the news after the Cowboys' 22-19 victory over the Falcons. Gallup didn't return to Dallas with the team, instead staying in Georgia with his family. His status for Thursday's game against Washington is unknown.

"Our team and our entire organization are deeply saddened by the news of Michael's loss," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said in a statement. "His family is our family. We share in the grief and pain that comes with something so personal and tragic. We offer our support, care and comfort for Michael, and we ask that all of those who have sons and daughters and brothers and sisters join us in keeping Michael and his wonderful family in their thoughts and prayers."

Sunday's game in Atlanta was something of a homecoming for Gallup, who was born and raised in Georgia. His only catch was a 10-yarder for a third-down conversion early in the winning drive. Brett Maher kicked a field goal as time expired.

Gallup was the first receiver drafted by the Cowboys after they released franchise touchdown catch leader Dez Bryant in the offseason. A third-round pick out of Colorado State, Gallup has 16 catches for 285 yards and a touchdown.

