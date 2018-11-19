Redskins signing Mark Sanchez to back up Colt McCoy

Mark Sanchez will get another chance to hold a clipboard.

The quarterback will sign with the Washington Redskins to backup Colt McCoy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Sanchez was plucked from the NFL breadline after the Redskins worked out a bevy of signal-callers following Alex Smith's devastating leg injury suffered in Sunday's loss to the Houston Texans.

Per Rapoport, the Washington workout included such luminaries as EJ Manuel, Kellen Clemens, T.J. Yates and Josh Johnson.

Landing on Sanchez isn't a surprise. The 32-year-old quarterback is familiar with several of Washington's assistants dating back to his run with the New York Jets. Redskins OC Matt Cavanaugh was Sanchez's QB coach from 2009-2012; offensive line coach Bill Callahan was with N.Y. at the time; and current passing game coordinator Kevin O'Connell was a Jets' backup QB for two years when Sanchez helmed the squad.

Sanchez languished on the free-agent market after serving a four-game PED suspension to start the season. He spent 2017 caddying for Mitch Trubisky in Chicago, and 2016 as a backup in Dallas. The nine-year pro last started a game in 2015 for the Philadelphia Eagles.

With McCoy set to start, Sanchez should only see the field in the event of injury. The Redskins play the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, so the backup QB doesn't have long to get up to speed if another Washington player suffers injury.

Fun fact: The last game Sanchez started was Thanksgiving Day 2015 in Detroit -- a 45-14 blowout loss. And we all know the QB's most infamous Turkey Day moment.

Grab a slice of pie, friends, and gather 'round the TV to see if Mr. Sanchez gets a chance at any more memorable Thanksgiving moments with which to regale us.