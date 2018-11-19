Sam Darnold (foot) misses Jets practice Monday

Their bye week has come and gone, but the Jets remain without Sam Darnold.

The rookie quarterback was nowhere to be seen at the start of Monday's practice before finally appearing in street clothes to observe the session from afar, per the team's official website.

In Darnold's absence, 39-year-old Josh McCown and deep backup Davis Webb mined their way through drills ahead of Sunday's tussle with the (eternally) division-leading New England Patriots.

Darnold sat out New York's ghastly 41-10 loss to the Bills in Week 10 after suffering a foot strain in Gang Green's previous loss to the Dolphins. The third-overall pick was seen Monday without the walking boot he wore prior to the bye.

With their season a comprehensive wash, there is little reason to rush Darnold back into the fray. His up-and-down campaign is almost impossible to purely scout inside a banged-up offense bereft of weapons.

Tuesday's practice might flip the script, but for now it appears the Patriots are destined to face a wandering Jets outfit led by McCown and a cast of nobodies -- not an unfavorable task for Bill Belichick and his minions.