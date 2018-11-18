ATN Podcast: 2018 Week 11 recap!

In a room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- react to Big Ben lunging for the win (3:15), was it wise for Ron Rivera to gamble and attempt a two-point conversion against Detroit (13:00), was Lamar Jackson's mixed performance enough to propel him into Baltimore's starting role (25:05), did Who Dat derail any chance of a playoff berth for Philly (29:15), OK, now everyone needs to start paying attention to the Colts [Chris' orders] (35:00), and lastly, the Team of ATL...well, they're the Team of ATL for a reason (53:50)!

Listen to the podcast below: