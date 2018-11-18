Titans DC Dean Pees leaves game with medical issue

Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees left the sideline for the hospital during the first half of Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts after suffering a medical issue.

"Titans Defensive Coordinator Dean Pees was experiencing a medical issue during the game," the team said in a statement. "He was tended to by medical personnel and was transported to a local hospital for further observation."

Pees, 69, joined the Titans coaching staff last offseason after working as the Baltimore Ravens' defensive coordinator from 2012-17. Pees spent eight seasons in Baltimore, where he worked as their linebackers coach before moving up to defensive coordinator. He won a Super Bowl title with the team in 2012.

Prior to joining the Ravens, he established himself as one of the top defensive coaching minds in the game as the New England Patriots' coordinator. He was linebackers coach (2004-2005) and defensive coordinator (2006-2009) under Bill Belichick when Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was starring for the Patriots last decade. He also won a Super Bowl with the Patriots.

Pees initially planned to retire last offseason after his Ravens defensive unit finished sixth in points allowed per game (18.9) and were in the top 10 in passing yards allowed per game (213.8). He then changed his mind and joined first-year coach Vrabel's staff in Tennessee.

The Titans entered Sunday ranked sixth in overall defense (328.0 YPG) and are the NFL's top scoring defense.

Vrabel is expected to give an update on Pees after the game.