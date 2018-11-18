Packers' Mike Daniels (foot) to miss a few weeks

Jimmy Graham wasn't the only player who suffered a significant injury during the Green Bay Packers' loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night.

Packers pass rusher Mike Daniels is slated to miss a few weeks after suffering a foot injury during the second half of Green Bay's 27-24 loss, a source told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Daniels met with specialist Dr. Robert Anderson and will get a more specific timeline later this week about how long he could be out.

One of the veteran leaders on the Packers' defense, Daniels was one of several injuries the team suffered the loss. On the field, Daniels has tallied 10 tackles and two sacks this season.

The injury is the latest blow for a Green Bay team that is hoping for a late-season surge in order to challenge for an NFC playoff spot. While Graham's fractured thumb might not keep him off the field, it looks like the Packers won't be able to lean on Daniels again until December.