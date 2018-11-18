Injuries: Bengals WR A.J. Green won't play Sunday

The return of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green will have to wait at least another week.

Officially listed as doubtful, Green made the trip to Baltimore for Sunday's matchup with the Ravens but won't play in the AFC North divisional game. Green worked out before the game, but the team ultimately decided to keep him out for another week.

The Bengals won the first go-around against the Ravens back in Week 2, and Green was instrumental in the 34-23 victory by scoring three touchdowns.

Green suffered a toe injury in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and hasn't suited up since. After a timely Week 9 bye, Green was out for last week's 51-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints, where the Bengals amassed less than 300 yards of total offense. Although his status today will ultimately be a game-time decision, Green's return is crucial for a Bengals late-season turnaround.

John Ross (groin), who was listed as questionable for the Bengals, will play in the all-important game against the Ravens.

Here are other injuries from Rapoport we are monitoring on Sunday:

1. Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (knee) will play against the Atlanta Falcons, and guard Connor Williams (knee) will be available to play, though it is unclear if the rookie will start.

2. Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Joey Bosa (foot) is expected to make his season debut against the Denver Broncos.

3. Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee (hamstring) will play against the Washington Redskins, despite being listed as questionable. The rookie slot receiver hasn't played since suffering the injury in Week 7.

4. Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Marcell Dareus (triceps, back) will play in Pittsburgh.

5. Washington Redskins tackle Trent Williams (thumb) will not play against the Texans, but there's a good shot at him returning on Thanksgiving Day.

6. Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson (knee) is expected to return to the starting lineup in New Orleans after missing last week.

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin will play against the New York Giants.

8. Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels is out a few weeks with a foot injury. Daniels saw Dr. Robert Anderson and will get a timeline after the weekend, per a source informed of the situation.