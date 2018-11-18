Injuries: Bengals WR A.J. Green a game-time decision

The return of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green may come sooner rather than later.

Officially listed as doubtful, Green made the trip to Baltimore for Sunday's matchup with the Ravens and, according to a source from NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the star wideout will work out in the morning to see if he can possibly play in the AFC North divisional game.

The Bengals won the first go-around against the Ravens back in Week 2, and Green was instrumental in the 34-23 victory by scoring three touchdowns.

Green suffered a toe injury in Week 8 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and hasn't suited up since. After a timely Week 9 bye, Green was out for last week's 51-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints, where the Bengals amassed less than 300 yards of total offense. Although his status today will ultimately be a game-time decision, Green's return is crucial for a Bengals late-season turnaround.

John Ross (groin), who is listed as questionable for the Bengals, is expected to play in the all-important game against the Ravens.

Here are other injuries from Rapoport we are monitoring on Sunday:

1. Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin (knee) is expected to play against the Atlanta Falcons, and guard Connor Williams (knee) will be available to play, though it is unclear if the rookie will start.

2. Houston Texans wide receiver Keke Coutee (hamstring) is expected to play against the Washington Redskins, despite being listed as questionable. The rookie slot receiver hasn't played since suffering the injury in Week 7.

3. Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Marcell Dareus (triceps, back) is also expected to play in Pittsburgh.

4. Washington Redskins tackle Trent Williams (thumb) is not likely to play against the Texans, but there's a good shot at him returning on Thanksgiving Day.

5. Philadelphia Eagles tackle Lane Johnson (knee) is expected to return to the starting lineup in New Orleans after missing last week.

6. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin, listed as questionable with an ankle injury, is expected to play against the New York Giants.