Lamar Jackson to see most snaps; Joe Flacco likely out

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is highly unlikely to play Sunday, and Baltimore players expect Lamar Jackson to start and take a majority of the snaps in a pivotal AFC North battle against the Bengals, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Ravens have employed two-quarterback sets periodically throughout the season, with Flacco and Jackson playing in tandem, making it likely veteran Robert Griffin III also will see the field for the first time since 2016.

Flacco is not expected to need surgery on the hip he injured two weeks ago and there's a chance he could return next week, Pelissero reported. Flacco suffered the injury on the Ravens' sixth play from scrimmage on the opening possession of Week 9's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Flacco stayed in the game and completed 23 of 37 passes for 206 yards.

If Flacco isn't ready to go next week against the Oakland Raiders, there's a very good chance he will be healthy enough to play Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons.

For now, expect to see a lot of Jackson, who missed Thursday's practice because of illness, but otherwise had a very good week of practice, Rapoport reported.

In limited action this season, Jackson has completed 7 of 12 passes for 87 yards and a touchdown, adding 139 rushing yards and a touchdown on 28 carries.