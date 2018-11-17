Flacco unlikely to play; Jackson to take most of snaps

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is highly unlikely to play Sunday, and Baltimore players expect Lamar Jackson to take a majority of the snaps in a pivotal AFC North battle against the Bengals, sources told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Ravens have employed two-quarterback sets periodically throughout the season, with Flacco and Jackson playing in tandem, making it likely veteran Robert Griffin III also will see the field in his first game active since 2016.

Flacco is not expected to need surgery on the hip he injured two weeks ago and should be ready to return in a week or two, Pelissero reported. For now, expect to see a lot of Jackson, who missed Thursday's practice because of illness, but otherwise had a very good week of practice, Rapoport reported.