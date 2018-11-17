Fines roundup: Rams DL Donald, Suh, Fowler all fined

Three Los Angeles Rams incurred financial penalties for misconduct during their win over the Seattle Seahawks last weekend.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was fined $23,395 total for grabbing Seahawks center Justin Britt's facemask and for his postgame conduct, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. Britt was fined $20,054 for a late hit on Donald during the same fourth-quarter sequence.

Donald's teammates were also slapped with fines. Ndamukong Suh was fined $20,054 for a hit on Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and recent acquisition Dante Fowler Jr. was fined $10,026 for a facemask, Pelissero added.

Here are the other notable fines from Week 10:

1. Carolina Panthers safety Eric Reid was fined $10,026 for the shoulder into Ben Roethlisberger's head that led to Reid's ejection last week, Pelissero reported.

2. New York Giants linebacker Alec Ogletree was fined $26,739 for the shoulder to San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Marqise Goodwin's head that briefly knocked Goodwin out of the game, Pelissero reported.

3. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was not fined for his touchdown celebration last week during which he pretended to man a television camera, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.