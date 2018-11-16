Seahawks LB Mychal Kendricks allowed to practice

Mychal Kendricks is one step closer in returning from his indefinite suspension.

The Seahawks linebacker is officially permitted to participate in meetings, workouts and practices, but can't play in games or travel with the team, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed.

NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said Kendricks will be eligible to return to action in Week 14.

Kendricks was indefinitely suspended by the NFL following a review into his September guilty plea to insider trading charges.

Kendricks signed with the Seahawks in early September after he was cut by the Browns in August after Kendricks and co-defendant Damilare Sonoiki, were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit securities fraud and one count of securities fraud, per U.S. Attorney William McSwain. Kendricks pleaded guilty to the charges on Sept. 6.

Kendricks faces up to 25 years in prison when he's sentenced in January.