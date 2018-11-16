Chargers donate $250,000 to Red Cross for fire relief efforts

The Los Angeles Chargers donated $250,000 to the American Red Cross on Thursday to help provide relief to thousands of people impacted by the California wildfires.
The funding will help the Red Cross send disaster workers and supplies to the affected areas to help shelter and feed people who have been impacted by the Woolsey and Hill wildfires in Southern California. It will also help the Red Cross provide further assistance to evacuees after they return home."It's been absolutely heartbreaking to watch the destruction these fires have inflicted on our local community," said A.G. Spanos, President of Business Operations for the Los Angeles Chargers, said in a statement. "Forcing more than a quarter million residents to evacuate and seek safety and shelter elsewhere, this disaster has seen hundreds of families lose their homes and have their lives turned upside down. The Chargers are proud to partner with the Red Cross to provide shelter, food, health services and immediate support to Angelenos with nowhere else to turn in the face of this widespread devastation."