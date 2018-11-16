Raiders limited to walkthrough again due to air quality

The Oakland Raiders changed Friday's regularly scheduled outdoor practice to a walkthrough because of poor air quality for a second straight day, NFL Network's Steve Wyche reported.

Football operations for teams based in the Bay Area and Los Angeles, however, have taken a back seat to real life in the past week, as areas of California have been devastated by wildfires.

Southern California dealt with the Woolsey Fire, while Northern California experienced damage with the Camp Fire.

Smoke over the Bay Area caused the Air Quality Index (AQI) to register more than 200, which indicates a "very unhealthy" rating, according to a graph tweeted by Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

As of Friday afternoon, the death toll rose to 66 with more than 600 people missing, according to CBS News.

The Raiders are on the road in Week 11 to play the Arizona Cardinals.