Quenton Nelson fined $26,739 for helmet hit vs. Jags

Whether a viral video of Indianapolis Colts rookie left guard Quenton Nelson pancaking Jacksonville Jaguars safety Barry Church in Week 10 really helped play a role in the league's decision to levy a fine is unknown.

Nelson's action on the play, however, certainly had the league's attention.

The NFL fined Nelson $26,739 for lowering his helmet to initiate contact on an opponent, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. ESPN first reported the development.

Nelson didn't draw a penalty flag, but Pelissero pointed out the league office took note Sunday before the Colts added screams and tweeted a video of the block that quickly went viral. The Colts later removed the video.

The specific play occurred at the 12:58 mark of the first quarter. On second-and-4 at their own 42-yard line, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck handed off to running back Marlon Mack as Nelson pulled from his left guard position.

Right guard Mark Glowinski sealed the right edge against Jaguars cornerback Tyler Patmon, while Nelson met Church, who came up in run support, at the line of scrimmage and lowered his head to deliver a crushing block. Mack burst through the hole for a 7-yard gain.