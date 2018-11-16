Injuries: Jimmy Graham to have evaluation on thumb

The mystery on the severity of Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham's thumb injury should be resolved soon.

Graham is scheduled to have his thumb examined Friday and the Packers are concerned it might be broken, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. While it remains unclear if Graham can play through the injury, results from the examination will help shed light, Rapoport added.

Graham suffered the injury in Thursday night's 27-24 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The Packers eventually ruled out Graham, who totaled one catch for 13 yards on 21 snaps, in the second half.

On the season, Graham ranks second on the team in receiving with 34 catches for 452 yards and two touchdowns on 57 targets.

The Packers have tight ends Lance Kendricks, Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan, who caught a 54-yard touchdown pass against the Seahawks, for depth behind Graham.

Here are the other injuries we're monitoring on Friday:

1. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco was not seen participating in the portion of practice open to the media. Flacco didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was practicing after missing Thursday's session with a stomach issue. It's unclear who the Ravens will start at QB Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

In addition, running back Kenneth Dixon (knee) has been designated to return off injured reserve.