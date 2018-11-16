Injuries: Jimmy Graham suffered broken thumb in loss

The mystery on the severity of Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham's thumb injury should be resolved soon.

Graham suffered a fractured thumb in Thursday night's 27-24 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. While it remains unclear if Graham can play through the injury, results from further testing will help shed light, Rapoport added.

On the season, Graham ranks second on the team in receiving with 34 catches for 452 yards and two touchdowns on 57 targets.

The Packers have tight ends Lance Kendricks, Marcedes Lewis and Robert Tonyan, who caught a 54-yard touchdown pass against the Seahawks, for depth behind Graham.

Here are the other injuries we're monitoring on Friday:

1. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco (hip) hasn't practiced all week, and coach John Harbaugh wouldn't rule him out from playing Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Quarterback Lamar Jackson was practicing after missing Thursday's session with a stomach issue. Harbaugh wouldn't say Friday who he will start at QB this week.

In addition, running back Kenneth Dixon (knee) has been designated to return off injured reserve.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye is off the injury report and expected to make his return Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers after a calf injury sidelined him the last two games. Defensive tackle Marcell Dareus (triceps) and guard A.J. Cann (hamstring) are questionable. Cornerback Quenton Meeks (knee) won't play against the Steelers.

3. Denver Broncos guard Max Garcia suffered a torn ACL in practice Thursday, a source told NFL Network's James Palmer.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive lineman Evan Smith suffered torn labrums in both hips and will undergo surgery, per Rapoport. Smith was place in injured reserve earlier this week.

5. Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is off the injury report and should be good to go for Sunday against the Ravens. He was a limited participant in practice after missing Thursday's session because of a knee injury. Linebacker Vontaze Burfict (hip), cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (concussion) and wide receiver John Ross (groin) are all questionable. Wide receiver A.J. Green (toe) is listed as doubtful.

6. Atlanta Falcons kicker Matt Bryant (hamstring) will play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Linebacker Deion Jones will not play this weekend as he nears a return from a foot injury that sent him to injured reserve at the beginning of the season.

7. Washington Redskins wide receiver Jamison Crowder (ankle), running backs Chris Thompson (ribs) and Samaje Perine (calf) will not play against the Houston Texans. Cornerback Quinton Dunbar (shin), left tackle Trent Williams (thumb) and kicker Dustin Hopkins (groin) are all listed as questionable.

8. Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay said Friday that wide receiver Cooper Kupp underwent successful surgery to repair his torn ACL. McVay said the knee did not sustain any additional damage.