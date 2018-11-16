Dalvin Cook (hamstring) a 'full-go' for Vikings-Bears

The Minnesota Vikings (5-3-1) come off a bye week in time for a pivotal matchup against the Chicago Bears (6-3) with the lead in the NFC North at stake.

And the Vikings will have some added firepower on offense with running back Dalvin Cook set to enter the contest having no limitations.

"To us, Dalvin is a full-go," Vikings offensive coordinator John DeFilippo said Thursday, via the team's webstie. "Obviously, you're going to see how the game is played out and those things, but Dalvin is anticipating on being full-go."

A hamstring injury caused Cook to miss four consecutive games from Weeks 5-8. But the second-year pro returned against the Detroit Lions and quickly put aside any concerns over his health with an explosive 70-yard run in the second quarter.

Cook finished the game with 89 yards rushing on 10 carries, adding 20 yards receiving on four catches while totaling 28 of the team's 49 offensive snaps to help the Vikings secure a win over the Lions.

While the Vikings could still work in running back Latavius Murray out of the backfield, Cook, who wasn't listed on the injury report Wednesday and Thursday, is more than prepared to receive a heavier workload as the lead rusher.

"I'm ready to go," Cook said. "I'm fired up. It's a big week, man, and for me to be healthy and out there, I'm just happy ... We're going to see if I'm 100 percent, but with my body, I feel great. So yeah, I'm there."

The Vikings could certainly use a backfield at full strength when considering the opponent, and Sunday won't be easy even with a fully healthy Cook.

The Bears enter Week 11 ranked fourth in total defense, allowing 319.6 yards per game, and boast the second-best run defense in the league (84 yards allowed per game). Chicago's run defense has also allowed a league-low two rushing touchdowns on the season.