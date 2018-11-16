Jalen Ramsey emphasizes he wants to stay with Jags

When Jacksonville Jaguars All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey talks, people often listen.

Perhaps that's why a tweet posted Monday, a day after the Jaguars lost a fifth straight game to drop to 3-6 on the season, commanded attention the past week.

When I'm gone from here, y'all gone miss me. I ain't even trippin lol â Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) November 12, 2018

Ramsey addressed the media Thursday for the first time since the tweet made the social media rounds, and he made it clear the tweet was directed to "the fake fans" and not his desire to leave Jacksonville.

"I've said multiple times, over and over and over and over and over and over and over again that I want to play for one team my whole career," Ramsey said, via the Jaguars' official website. "I don't control that, but, I mean, it is what it is."

Ramsey isn't going anywhere any time soon, of course. He still has one year left on his rookie contract and the Jaguars could keep him through 2020 on the fifth-year option.

"If they wanted, they could extend me," Ramsey said. "And if it's right, then we'll get that done and I'll be here for a number of years. If not, I have a fifth-year option they can pick up and they can franchise me. I mean, I could be here for a while."

Meanwhile, Ramsey understands the frustration level of fans.

Jacksonville made it to the AFC Championship Game last season, and there was optimism from media and fans alike that the Jaguars would be Super Bowl contenders.

The 2018 season, however, hasn't gone the Jaguars' way. The team sits in the cellar of the AFC South, three games behind the division-leading Houston Texans (6-3).

"You all act like we're not frustrated," Ramsey said. "Like, come on, now. I'm not saying we don't care about the fans being frustrated, but we're frustrated in here. ... That's what you all fail to realize. You all think we're walking around and we're happy about what's been happening lately? We're not. We're still trying to figure out a way we can fix it."

Ramsey and the Jaguars have seven games to address whatever ails the team, with three games coming against division foes.

But the path isn't easy, starting with Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, winners of five straight.