ATN Podcast: 'TNF' recap; Week 11 preview

In a room full of heroes ... Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling react to Seattle's Russell Wilson-led comeback on "Thursday Night Football" (:30). The heroes then dissect each Week 11 matchup, including: the lively Cowboys tackling the Falcons (13:10), opposing AFC North forces take to the gridiron (18:00), can Pittsburgh vie for the AFC's No. 1 seed by defeating the Jags (29:00), the Broncos and Chargers rumble in L.A. (48:30) and can Philly make a bid at defeating the Saints (52:45)? Lastly, could "Monday Night Football" be a preview for this season's Super Bowl , as the Chiefs and Pat Mahomes cross paths with Todd Gurley and the Rams (1:05:00)?

