ATN Podcast: 'TNF' recap; Week 11 preview

In a room full of heroes ... Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling react to Seattle's Russell Wilson-led comeback on "Thursday Night Football" (:30). The heroes then dissect each Week 11 matchup, including: the lively
Cowboys
tackling the
Falcons
(13:10), opposing AFC North forces take to the gridiron (18:00), can Pittsburgh vie for the AFC's No. 1 seed by defeating the Jags (29:00), the
Broncos
and
Chargers
rumble in L.A. (48:30) and can Philly make a bid at defeating the
Saints
(52:45)? Lastly, could "Monday Night Football" be a preview for this season's
Super Bowl
, as the
Chiefs
and Pat Mahomes cross paths with
Todd Gurley
and the
Rams
(1:05:00)?
