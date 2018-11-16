Around The NFL Podcast: Week 11 Preview, TNF Recap

In a room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Gregg Rosenthal, Marc Sessler and Chris Wesseling -- react to Seattle's Russell Wilson-led comeback on TNF (:30)! The heroes then dissect each Week 11 matchup, including the lively Cowboys tackling the Falcons (13:10), opposing AFC North forces take to the gridiron (18:00), can Pittsburgh vie for the AFC's No. 1 seed by defeating the Jags (29:00), the Broncos and Chargers rumble in L.A. (48:30), and can Philly make a bid at defeating the Saints (52:45)? Lastly, could MNF be a preview for this season's SB, as Kansas City and Pat Mahomes cross paths with Todd Gurley and the Rams (1:05:00)!?

