Injuries: Marvin Jones (knee) not practicing Thursday

The Detroit Lions could be thin at wide receiver come Sunday.

Marvin Jones Jr. did not practice for the second straight day this week while dealing with a bone bruise in his knee.

His status for Sunday will be determined on Friday, but missing two practices to start the week isn't a positive sign for the Lions' wideout.

After the trade of Golden Tate to Philadelphia, if Jones can't go Sunday versus the Carolina Panthers, it would make a once-strong unit a concern for Detroit.

If Jones sits, Matthew Stafford's top two wide receiver targets would be second-year standout Kenny Golladay, and T.J. Jones, who has six total catches on the season.

Tight end Michael Roberts and defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson also sat out practice on Thursday for Detroit.

Here are other injuries we are monitoring:

1. Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (foot) and linebacker Anthony Hitchens (ribs) returned to practice in full on Thursday, and are expected to return on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams after both missed last week's game.

2. New York Giants running back Jonathan Stewart (foot) returned to practice on Thursday. The 32-year old was put on the injured reserve on September 28th and can be activated as soon as November 25th.

3. Seen at the Philadelphia Eagles' Thursday practice were defensive tackle Haloti Ngata (knee), cornerback Sidney Jones, tackle Lane Johnson, and safety Malcolm Jenkins. Missing from that practice were cornerback Jalen Mills (foot), running back Darren Sproles (hamstring), and tight end Josh Perkins (knee).