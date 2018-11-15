Adrian Peterson starting to feel 'all the way healthy'

Adrian Peterson is the engine behind the NFC East-leading Washington Redskins, churning out yards despite playing behind an offense live decimated by injury.

Peterson has averaged 93.3 scrimmage YPG this season, which puts him on pace for the most scrimmage YPG by a running back in his age 33-plus season since the 1970 merger (min. 4 games). The player Peterson would pass is former Redskins Hall of Famer John Riggins, who averaged 91.7 scrimmage YPG at age 34 and 91.6 scrimmage YPG at age 35.

The ageless wonder has accomplished this despite playing through several injuries.

"Last week, I actually started feeling all the way healthy," Peterson said, via NBC Sports Washington. "My shoulder, I'm back to bench pressing. I hadn't done that in three weeks. And so I'm back to doing the normal things that I was able to do. My ankle's feeling good, my body's just feeling refreshed."

It sounds like player-speak, but Peterson's season screams louder.

Far from washed up, All Day continues to display world-class vision to hit holes before they close, burst through the second level, jump cuts that leave defenders grasping grass, and wiggle in a phone booth.

The aging veteran has been so impressive he ranks No. 3 on Chris Wesseling's Comeback Player of The Year candidates list.

In Peterson's view, his comeback is just starting.

"Second half has been a blessing to me, you know?" he said. "It was a grind the first eight weeks, and here now, as I stand in front of you, my body's feeling amazing."

The Redskins reliance on Peterson will only grow as the weather turns sour and Washington is pushed for supremacy in the NFC East.